Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Talend as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Talend by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.87. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

