Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTR. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

