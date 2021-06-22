Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.93 million and $1.08 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.14 or 0.07000766 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

