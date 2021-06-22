Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $3,937.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00369080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

