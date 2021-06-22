Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Up 0.3%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.37. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.21.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

