Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.75 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $23.05 million and $5.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,797.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.05 or 0.05914733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.01387725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00378513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00114322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.35 or 0.00649015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00369910 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,504,080 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

