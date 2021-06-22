Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Cut by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GPI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.11. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

