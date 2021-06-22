Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Tops $6.01 on Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00018556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $2,718.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00641388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.10 or 0.07075806 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,435 coins and its circulating supply is 339,860 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

