Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) were down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

