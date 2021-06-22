Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Shares Down 2.2%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.

About Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

