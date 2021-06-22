Guider (GDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,978.70

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,978.70 and $37.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00650640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00078143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.