Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $353,107.78 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 342,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.58 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.