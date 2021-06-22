Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $351,117.98 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GWRE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 342,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,648. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.58 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

