Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,044 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 342,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.58 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,838,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.