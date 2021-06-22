Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Guidewire Software worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

