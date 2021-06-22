Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.90

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04), with a volume of 13120671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.35.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.