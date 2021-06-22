Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.78

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 15945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

