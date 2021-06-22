GXChain Price Down 37.3% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $31.64 million and $7.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,339,142 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

