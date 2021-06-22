Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 13,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 48,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

