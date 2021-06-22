Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

