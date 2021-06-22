HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.16 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $51.48 million and approximately $38.16 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00114255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.52 or 0.99860193 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003010 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

