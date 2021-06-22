Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

HRGLY remained flat at $$44.76 on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

