Harmony (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.13 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $560.37 million and $66.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00081733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,079,174,634 coins and its circulating supply is 10,208,232,634 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

