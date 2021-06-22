Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 161 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Harworth Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 63,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,550. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.89.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

