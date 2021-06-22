Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

HWG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 63,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,550. The company has a market cap of £483.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.89. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In other news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

