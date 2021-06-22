Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:HWG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). 63,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,550. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £483.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.89.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

