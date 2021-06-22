Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 151.46 ($1.98), with a volume of 129397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.86).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £488.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

