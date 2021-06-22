Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $1.64 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00021849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,622.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.84 or 0.05845184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.39 or 0.01353026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00369004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00114011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00633922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00367714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037447 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,468,961 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

