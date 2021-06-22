Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

