Head to Head Analysis: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.51 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -17.96 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.06 -$12.72 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50 INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $17.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.