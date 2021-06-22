Head-To-Head Analysis: Eneti (NETI) vs. Its Competitors

Eneti (NASDAQ: NETI) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eneti to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Eneti and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eneti
|$163.73 million
|-$671.98 million
|-1.07
|Eneti Competitors
|$481.69 million
|$14.32 million
|-47.46
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.8% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Eneti has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti’s peers have a beta of -4.36, indicating that their average share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eneti
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Eneti Competitors
|426
|1436
|1573
|55
|2.36
Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 8.22%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Eneti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eneti
|-276.58%
|-3.48%
|-1.69%
|Eneti Competitors
|-7.48%
|-1.78%
|0.82%
Summary
Eneti peers beat Eneti on 11 of the 15 factors compared.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.