Head to Head Comparison: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 69.80%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential downside of 13.89%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.29 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.30 ThredUp $186.01 million 13.11 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

ContextLogic beats ThredUp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.