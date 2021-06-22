Head-To-Head Survey: Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) and Its Rivals

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freeline Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors 1118 4447 9813 185 2.58

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 168.66%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.55%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A -$96.32 million -1.28 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.63

Freeline Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

