Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $993,000.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

