Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of Domtar worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Domtar by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Domtar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

