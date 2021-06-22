Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 55,400 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $30,130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

