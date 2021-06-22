Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,903 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

APTV stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.