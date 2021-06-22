Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.