Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.32% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

RLJ stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

