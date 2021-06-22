Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 453,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

