Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.35% of First BanCorp. worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.