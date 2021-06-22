Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 891,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

