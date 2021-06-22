Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

SRNGU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

