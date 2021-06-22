Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

