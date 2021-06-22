Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 983,018 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 983,018 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

