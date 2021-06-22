Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $9.99 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at $272,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

