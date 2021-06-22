Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

