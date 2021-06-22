HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Sells $463,080.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 401,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,129. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in HealthEquity by 17.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

