Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.90.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

