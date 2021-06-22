HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $282.44 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $282.44 million and approximately $71,069.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006189 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003425 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032693 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000974 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00050245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039691 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

